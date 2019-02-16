//Grammy Awards Could Help Black Panther in Oscar’s “Best Picture” Race

Share with friends













PHOTO CREDIT: Unsplash

By Tiara Battle

ATLANTA – Black Panther, a Marvel production, mostly filmed in metro Atlanta, received Grammy awards for best score soundtrack for visual media by composer Ludwig Göransson and best rap performance by Kendrick Lamar on this past Sunday.

As of today, no soundtrack that won album of the year has gone on to win the best picture of the year at the Oscars, and while big time Grammy awards are no indicator that a “best picture” award is coming, it surely boosts the chances.

Before Black Panther was released, there were only about two controversial biographical films that were contending for the best picture nomination. These films are Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, which are both biopics about musicians. Both of these films won the Golden Globes for best motion pictures in their own categories: drama, musical, or comedy. When Black Panther was released, it changed the game. The movie won outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and is currently giving other nominations for the Oscar’s a good race.

After watching the movie, audiences have considered it a masterful, empowering superhero drama, rousing awe for its depth, artistic visuals, tasteful plot details, and flawless acting. Considered a masterpiece by many critics and fans, it has demonstrated its worthiness with its Grammy wins.

Whether this will lead to an Oscar win?

Oscar voting closes February 19.

The Oscar Awards will air on February 24.