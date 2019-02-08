//God Winks

Share with friends













By Brooke Starr

VALDOSTA – As some of you may know I was very close to my daddy.

My love for music comes from him and the knowledge of knowing album covers and records from generations ago.

My father always wanted a boy, but God knew he was meant to be a girl daddy.

Daddy took us fishing, played sports with us, and told us quite frankly what to look out for when it came to the boys.

Some of my favorite memories were the times it was just the two of us. We would ride in the country, windows down and have a coke in our hands. We would listen to music and quiz each other on who the artist was, what album the song came from, and who ever got it first won our little game.

He used that time to get into those deep conversations and I still hold those words close to my heart.

Even after eight years of his passing I still wish I could be able to talk to him, especially when I need advice or to tell him good news.

Some exciting changes are coming and I’d love to pick up the phone to talk to him. Oh, to hear that excited voice on the other end – my biggest cheerleader. He always had my back.

Being the sap that I am, I decided to Google my daddy’s name, just to see what might pop up. I didn’t know what I was looking for, but there it was – a recent message from my dad’s first recruit in the military.

A story I had never heard, and a colleague I had never met.

He said he’d love to talk to me and my sister to tell us about the impact my dad made on his life. He said he would try his best to find the picture of the day my daddy signed him up to join the military.

He was my dads very first recruit after becoming a recruiter. I was skeptical that he would find it, especially after 34 years…but tonight this was the picture I was sent.

There he is…

My daddy smiling, standing tall and proud of his service to our country, in the prime of his life.

My daddy on the right, his ace in the hole on the left.

Call me crazy, but this is what I think my daddy looks like in heaven.

A new body, young, and vibrant.

I think this is my daddy’s way of saying he’s still looking out for me, and still proud.

I recently found out that I would broadcasting at The Daytona 500 for 99.5 Kix Country. When I first heard the news my arms had chill bumps as I had a flashback of taking that good Sunday afternoon nap listening to the sounds of NASCAR on TV.

Daddy would sit in his chair and watch the race every year, but we could never afford to go.

In my heart, I know my daddy probably had a hand in my going.

When one suffers a loss, people always say “they are still with you,” and I believe that to be true.

I always look out for those “God winks,” reminding me that he is there.

Finding a pen with his name on it, finally passing college algebra then, looking to the sky and seeing fighter pilots fly over the school…yes, that’s all happened, and God winks do happen all the time.

Be optimistic, look out for them, and take in the moment.

Sometimes I just look up, smile , and say I know that was you, God…thanks.