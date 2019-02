Share with friends













After nearly 4,000 individual votes, we now have our winners for the 1st Annual Elaine’s Model Search! Congratulations to the following fifteen 2019 Prom Models:

Maggie G.

Katheryn

Amber Smylie

Mary Kate

Megan

Hallie

Emily

Amber Smith

Felicity

Mandy

Abigail

Anelisa

Kaili

Kelli

Jocelyn

And a special congratulations to Maggie G. for receiving the highest total of votes!