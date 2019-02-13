//A Tea Party for Local Princesses

Share with friends













VALDOSTA- The Valdosta Junior Service League hosted 25 kindergarten and first grade girls for the fourth annual Character Achievement Princess Tea Party on Saturday, February 9 at the Converse Dalton Ferrell House in downtown Valdosta. The event recognizes young ladies who have demonstrated outstanding character in their classrooms and among their peers. They were nominated by their teachers and counselors and represented schools from Valdosta City, Lowndes County and Brooks County.

Little girls get rewarded for building character with special tea party

Upon arrival they were treated to manicures, hair and makeup. They played games and created princess crafts, followed by lunch and sweet treats. The young ladies were surrounded by some of their favorite princesses like Belle, Tiana, and Elena. The party ended with sidewalk chalk, goodie bags, and dancing. The League appreciates the Valwood School students who volunteered at the event and helped with these activities.

Valdosta Junior Service League treated little girls to manicures at the Tea Party

“We want to thank Mary Elizabeth’s Bridal Boutique, Guardian Bank, 1st America Home Medical Equipment, and Hester & Morris Orthodontics for supporting this event. They made it possible for us to celebrate these outstanding young ladies,” said Erika Hudson, Character Achievement Chairman.

The League will continue to recognize and reward young ladies, encouraging them to work hard in school and grow as leaders of service, with character, kindness and generosity.