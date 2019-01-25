//When it Rains, it Floods

Share with friends













By Allison Spence



A normal pregnancy is 40 weeks. I am 36 and feeling nervous.

I’m not nervous about being in labor or anything having to do with the actual birth, I’m nervous because of our house.

Now let me explain.

During these last few weeks of pregnancy most women enter into a phase known as “nesting.” It’s when a woman starts to finalize everything before the baby’s arrival like cleaning the house, finishing the nursery, and getting organized. I was there, guys. I was nesting, I spent a day scrubbing the bathrooms and kitchen down. I made a headboard for the daybed in the baby room, hung shelves, and organized swaddles and blankets. I was killing the nesting game, then I flooded our house.



Sounds dramatic, I know, but seriously somehow the hose on the back of the washing machine came off and I flooded the hallway, guest bathroom and the entrance to our bedroom.

Good news is, we have a few extra boxes of our flooring up in the attic to cover half of our bedroom.

Bad news is, we will have half carpet, half flooring in our bedroom.

When you buy a house everyone warns you about the little things that come up unexpectedly, so I can’t say we weren’t prepared. However, no one says a huge issue will occur when you’re about to give birth, when your hallways are filled with furniture, and you have no access to your bedroom.



So that’s where we are at, living life on the edge. I’m going to leave you guys with this quick little update before I go rip up more carpet, bulging baby belly and all.