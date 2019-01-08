//Tunes for Tots Jan. 19

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Symphony Guild will present its annual Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 19, in the Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building’s Whitehead Auditorium.

Tunes for Tots fun will begin at 10 a.m. with instrument demonstrations by musicians from the American Prize-winning Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. This is an opportunity for children and families in the audience to discover the unique sounds of instruments from the string, woodwind, brass, and percussion families.

A short performance by the South Georgia String Project will follow.

From 10:45 a.m. to noon, the Fine Arts Building will be converted into a petting zoo of sorts, allowing children of all ages a chance to try all of the instruments of the orchestra. During this time families in attendance will have a chance to learn more about the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra’s educational programs, including its Youth Concert Series and South Georgia String Project, a joint venture between the VSO and VSU’s Department of Music that provides low-cost, after-school stringed instrument instruction to community students ages 8 to adult.

Admission to Tunes for Tots is free of charge; no ticket or reservation is required.

Free juice and cookies will be provided for the children.

All children must be accompanied by an adult during this event.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street. Free parking for this event is available in the Oak Street parking deck.