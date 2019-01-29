//“Sleeping Beauty” Ballet Presented Jan. 25-26

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance is once again partnering with the Valdosta School of Ballet to present “Sleeping Beauty” Jan. 25-26 at Mathis City Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now.

“Sleeping Beauty” is a ballet for all ages that tells the story of Princess Aurora growing up in an enchanted land and encountering magical friends, a sinister fairy, and happily-ever-after romance. Adapted for the local stage by the Valdosta School of Ballet and VSU Theatre and Dance, “Sleeping Beauty” will feature elements from both the classical ballet and animated versions of the fairytale, all set to the iconic music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

VSU student Olivia Kramer will perform the role of Aurora and professional ballet dancer Fhilipe Teixeira, from Dance Alive National Ballet, will be the prince.

Other blazers appearing in the production are Aaron Moore, as the king; Meredith Reitz, as the crow; Brandon Chandler, as the steward; Mark Sheme, as the assistant steward; Kate Zerbian, as the nursemaid; Olivia Rosenthal, as Anna and a lady in waiting; Ursula Trasorras, as Elena and a lady in waiting; Marisa Lauer, as Jasmine and a lady in waiting; Emma Singer, as Snow White and a lady in waiting; Stephanie Stanley, Savannah Kern, Alexander Brown, Magda Roub, and Ashley Hartwig, as women of the court; Terrance Searcy, as Mulan’s samurai and a man of the court; Daniel Lennox, as Peter Pan and a man of the court; Trevor Poli, Jackson Whipple, and Drew Chunn, as men of the court; Eryka Finklea, as Arabian nights; and Abi King, Rachel Tessin, Rebekah Ward, Laura Avila Rozo, and Taylor Sanders, as Rapunzel’s friends. They will perform alongside Valdosta School of Ballet students.

The behind-the-scenes technical team also features VSU Theatre and Dance members, including Emma Marsico, as stage manager and sound board operator; Joe Muncy, as technical director; Shannon Hughey-McNair, as assistant stage manager and deck crew member; Noah Dalton, as light board operator and lighting designer; Sarah King and Daejah Jones, as spotlight operators; Erika Moore, as wig designer; Ali Nicholson, as fly operator; and Reagan Baldwin, Taylor Gay, and Abby Gill, as box office managers.

The “Sleeping Beauty” choreography features work from Valdosta School of Ballet and VSU Theatre and Dance instructors, including Brandi Roberts, Valdosta School of Ballet artistic director; Brooke Butler, Valdosta School of Ballet associate artistic director; Jacque Wheeler, artistic director of VSU Theatre and Dance and the production’s stage director; Gaye George; and Lauren Sirmans.

Performances of “Sleeping Beauty” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Advance tickets for “Sleeping Beauty”are $10 for adults and $8 for children and can be purchased at City Market, 3215 N. Oak St. Extension, and The Scoop, 401 Northside Drive. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Mathis City Auditorium — $12 for adults and $10 for children — starting one hour prior to the performances.

Proceeds will benefit the Golden Circle Scholarship and Support Fund, which offers financial support to outstanding VSU Theatre and Dance Students.

VSU Theatre and Dance is committed to fostering excellence within its theatre performance, theatre production, theatre management, musical theatre, and dance programs while also contributing to the lifelong learning and cultural development of the citizens of South Georgia, North Florida, and beyond. Its 2018-2019 performance season continues throughout the spring semester with “Tortoise vs. Hare 2: This Time It’s Personal,” “Intimate Apparel,” and “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”