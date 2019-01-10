//Sixth Annual Hospice Half Marathon to Honor Former Patient

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — The Sixth Annual Hospice Half Marathon will be held Saturday, February 9, at 7 a.m. at Georgia Christian School to honor former hospice patient.

Dewey Copeland, whose family started the event to honor Hospice of South Georgia and the Langdale Hospice House, will benefit patient care.

Participants must be 18 or older to enter and the deadline for entry in January 15. A T-shirt will be given to entrants.To register for the event, runningintheusa.com or runsignup.com.

The race is for seasoned runners accustomed to endurance competitions. Awards will be given.

For more information call Marie Benefield at 229-740-2084, of the Hospice of South Georgia at 229-433-7000.

