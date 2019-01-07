//Prayers and Wishes

Share with friends













I pray for a lot of things throughout the day. Sometimes I send out a positive uplifting prayer, it might be short, but I try to send it up. I’ll pray in traffic or at my desk or while shopping for groceries.

I pray for my Dad. He’s back in SGMC with some issues from another UTI. Apparently, UTIs are a common and serious problem for the elderly. He’s pretty tired now, and not much to say, but he still can say I love you, too. He’s never been short on I love you’s.

I pray for my stepmother for healing. She is on the mend. Doctor didn’t want to do surgery after all. Has a spiral fracture on her arm and is healing, slowly but surely.

I pray for my Mama, for her to continue in good health and thank her for her patience with our household of personalities and rescue animals.

I pray for those members of our community who are sick. I wish the children could all heal and come home and be with their families from hospitals.

I pray for people who are injured or are sick and can’t work anymore or provide for their families. It can happen in an instant. I pray for them to heal and be able to work and feel good and be happy.

I pray for those who have lost loved ones. There are so many in our community and all over the world who are grieving an inconsolable loss. The news is full of them every day.

I pray for our rescues to find good fosters and homes for the multitude of animals that are rescued every day and I thank God for the rescues I have learned about who are so effective.

I pray for Cook County to get animal control.

I pray for my inside dogs to stop barking every time a car pulls up. I wish my cats would stop wanting to eat breakfast at 5am.

I wish my handwriting didn’t look like hieroglyphics.

I wish I exercised.

I pray for the person in charge of lighting in the JC Penney dressing rooms. You should be ashamed of yourself. I will pray for you.

I pray it stops raining.

I pray I find homes for the animals I still foster.

I pray for health and happiness for all of you.

I pray for the youth in our community that they are guided in the right direction. There are so many distractions these days, and some parents and guardians are at a loss at what to do. I pray for you, too.

I may not be the best at praying, but I do send them up and out and wish the best for everyone.

God bless you all.