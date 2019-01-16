Share with friends













By Julie Patrick

To the people who lose one shoe on the highway, please tell me what the rest of your life is like.

My inspiration for Lost Soles began when I started noticing lone shoes in random places. There’d be a sandal in the median, a flip flop on the sidewalk, a sneaker in a gutter.

It is one of the enduring mysteries of modern times: a lone shoe on the highway, abandoned and without its sole mate (pun intended).

So, how did it get there? It is a question that has seemingly baffled me all these years.

Did a one-legged man just go to the shoe store and purchase a new pair then just toss the useless one out the window?

Or perhaps someone was being chased by a bear and ran completely out of his flippers.

Maybe a couple were fighting and his girlfriend tossed his precious Nike overboard.

So many questions are running through my mind.

Wouldn’t it be cool if people would share photos of shoes you spot on the side of the road or anywhere you see a loner, then tag the location where the photo was taken so we can track this global phenomena?

If you’re feeling inspired you’re more than welcome to submit your theory to accompany your photo – but it’s not necessary.

Happy shoe hunting!

