//VMS Band To Play With 8th District Honor Band

VALDOSTA – On December 1, Valdosta Middle School Band students auditioned for spots in the Georgia Music Educators Association 8th District Honor Band. Students were asked to play scales, an etude, and to sight read music. The following students were chosen for positions in the honor and clinic bands: Samaria Fountain, Megan Halter, Erin Halter, Alexia Mordon, Mathews Almeida, Sarah Byram, Jonathan Carmichael, Winston Edgerton, Emily Morris, Elin Velasquez, Kelsey Mae Walker, Preston Morris, Robyn Galloway, Makayla Taylor, Charles Moseley, and Eric Thomas

They will spend two days in February practicing and playing with the 8th District Honor Band. In addition to qualifying for a place in District Honor Band, Winston Edgerton, Erin Halter, and Megan Halter will move on to a second round of auditions for a seat in the Georgia All-State Band.