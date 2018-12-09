//VLPRA to Host “Gingerbread Workshop” Dec. 20

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Cookie decorating, ornament making, and some one-on-one time with Santa are all available just in time for Christmas at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Gingerbread Workshop.

On Thursday, December 20, children can create a gingerbread man masterpiece with a little help from Kirs Kringle at VLPRA’s main office. The workshop starts at 4:00 PM and runs until 6:00 PM at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta. It’s only $2 per participant. Registration is available in advance at vlpra.com or participants can pay at the door (cash only).

The Gingerbread Workshop is part of VLPRA’s “Six Days of Christmas” that includes two free movies, a free symphony, a dinner party with Santa, and an Ugly Sweater 5K. Information on all the events is available at VLPRA’s website, www.vlpra.com or by calling the main office at 229-259-3507.

WHAT: VLPRA’s Gingerbread Workshop

WHO: Everyone!

WHERE: VLPRA’s Main Office (1901 North Forrest Street, Valdosta)

WHEN: Thursday, December 20th

HOW MUCH: $2 per participant