//Free Christmas Movie in the Park

VALDOSTA – Bring the entire family for a free outdoor movie night! The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is showing the animated holiday film “The Star” on Friday, December 21st at Drexel Park on Patterson Street. It is rated PG and will play on VLPRA’s 20-foot-wide inflatable screen. The movie begins at sundown (around 5:45 PM).

There is no fee to enjoy the film and no registration necessary. Spectators should bring blankets or chairs for seating. Popcorn, hot chocolate, and other refreshments will be on sale, so be sure to bring cash. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

“The Star” is the final event in VLPRA’s “Six Days of Christmas”, which has included a holiday symphony, a dinner party with Santa Claus, and a Gingerbread Workshop. To find out more about VLPRA’s other events, visit the organization’s website at www.vlpra.com

What: Free Outdoor Movie

Who: Everyone!

When: Friday, December 21st at 5:45 PM

Where: Drexel Park (1401 North Patterson Street)

How much: FREE