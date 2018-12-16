//COMMON SPENCE: Family of 1,2,3,4

Share with friends













By Allison Spence

Some mornings I wake up and roll over to see my sweet husband fast asleep, so calm, so kind. Other mornings I wake up and the words, “If you don’t turn that alarm clock off I will murder you,” slip from my lips.

I am 30 weeks pregnant, yep can’t tie my shoes, can’t pick up anything past my knee caps without cutting off my airways. You get the gist. Hormonal angst has replaced marital bliss in our home and I find myself grunting at Garrett’s compliments.

Ready for a little backstory? This post is about to go from blog to biography so stop reading now if you could care less, haha, only joking keep reading! Garrett and I married the summer of 2016, we had a beautiful Maine wedding in front of my grandmother’s home surrounded by friends and family. We left for Iceland two days later and after a week of adventure I moved into Garrett’s loft in the middle of Atlanta. We were SO COOL, or so I thought. We walked to Starbucks in the morning before we left for work, we watched parades from our windows, and called the cops on the random prostitutes we could hear hooting and hollering at 2:00 a.m.

A few weeks later, I could no longer drink my usual coffee at Starbucks, it smelled funny. I started taking naps in my car during the work week and my wedding weight was becoming a distant memory. I was pregnant with our son Grafton. Our one bedroom loft with an office became a one bedroom loft with a baby room. We were pumped!

In 2017 we moved out of our loft and bought a three bedroom, two bath house for our family of three, four including the dog. It’s now 2018, and two out of the three rooms have cribs because, well, baby Eleanor is on her way and will be here in February of 2019. Garrett and I have created a family, the best family. So while the marital bliss has escaped our home, a lot of broken crayons, sticky toddler hands and diapers have entered it. Our home is…a home.

While I loved living in the city with my hot, young husband, I love coming home to my hot young husband and two bedrooms with cribs even more. Although we may say hateful things from time to time we always find ourselves dancing in the kitchen, laughing through Parks and Recreation re-runs, and eating cookies in the closet, hiding from Grafton.

Whether you can relate to the chaos of children or not, a family is a family so enjoy every stage of it. The single stage, the dating stage, the married stage, and the kid stage.