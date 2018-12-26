//Brooks Co to Celebrate 160th Anniversary

Share with friends













BROOKS CO, Ga – On December 31, Brooks County will be celebrating its 160th birthday with a New Year’s Eve bash.

The event will be at the Quitman Country Club beginning at 9 p.m..

Danny & The Jets will be performing, who also led the party for the County’s 150th anniversary in 2008.

Ticket cost is $40 per individual, or $75 per couple, which includes food, open beer and win bar, all-night live music, a midnight champagne toast, and great company.

Contact the Brooks County Chamber of Commerce to reserve tickets at 229-263-4841.

Dress code is flexible, come as you wish.