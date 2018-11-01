//VSU Welcomes Boston Brass Nov 8-10

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — The five-member Boston Brass has entertained audiences around the globe for more than three decades, and now the group is bringing its one-of-a-kind musical experience to Valdosta.

Valdosta State University’s Department of Music will present the world-renowned Boston Brass live in concert at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, in Whitehead Auditorium. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

Featuring Jeff Conner and Jose Sibaja on trumpet, Chris Castellanos on horn, Domingo Pagliuca on trombone, and William Russell on tuba, Boston Brass will perform its own distinct blend of repertoire.

“Performing exciting classical arrangements to burning jazz standards, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment captivating all ages,” according to the group’s online biography. “The ensemble’s lively repartee, touched with humor and personality, attempts to bridge the ocean of classical formality to delight audiences in an evening of great music and boisterous fun. The philosophy of Boston Brass is to provide audiences with a wide selection of musical styles in unique arrangements, provided in a friendly and fun atmosphere.”

Boston Brass will follow this performance with a master class at 7 p.m. with VSU music majors in the Choir Room. This event is also open to the public.

On Saturday, Boston Brass will join VSU’s Blazin’ Brigade for what promises to be a memorable halftime show during the Blazers vs. University of West Georgia Wolves football game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

UWG’s The Sound That Lights the South will join VSU’s Blazin’ Brigade and Boston Brass for the final halftime number — a salute to veterans of the United States military featuring “America, the Beautiful.”

Reserved seat tickets are $18. General admission tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for senior citizens 65 years of age and older and children in the elementary, middle, and high school grades; and free for activity duty military and their families and VSU students with a valid 1Card.

Boston Brass is a Yamaha Performing Artist Group.

Whitehead Auditorium and the Choir Room is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive.

Bazemore-Hyder Stadium is located at 1204 Williams Street.

Please contact Dr. Benjamin Harper, director of athletic bands at VSU, at (229) 249-4965 orbgharper@valdosta.edu to learn more.