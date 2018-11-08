//VSU Theatre and Dance Hosts Annual Cabaret Fundraiser Nov. 18

Themed “Journeys,” the cabaret fundraiser features a pastiche of songs celebrating life’s journeys. The musical selections include such Top 40 hits as “Sentimental Journey” and “Coming to America,” as well as songs from “Hairspray,” “Titanic,” and “Anastasia.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. for those who wish to socialize. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., and the performances follow at 7:30 p.m. The menu features chicken breasts with stuffing and cranberry sauce, green beans with onions and bacon, honey glazed carrots, salad with roasted pears and plums, and chocolate lava cake, al prepared by Covington’s Dining and Catering. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available with advance notice.

Tickets are $50 per person, and tables of eight are available. Checks should be made payable to “VSU Foundation,” with “Golden Circle Cabaret” written on the memo line, and mailed to VSU Theatre and Dance, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, Ga., 31698. Tickets may also be purchased online at https://community. valdostastate.org/cabaret- fundraiser. Sponsorships are also available.

Proceeds benefit the Golden Circle Scholarship and Support Fund and help VSU to attract top quality students to its Theatre and Dance Program by offering scholarship support.

Duke Guthrie, professor of theatre, hopes all VSU Theatre and Dance fans will attend the cabaret fundraiser, spend the evening enjoying what promises to be a delicious meal and memorable musical entertainment, and leave with “the satisfaction of knowing that you helped a student realize his or her dream.”

Advance reservations are required and may be made by contacting Carlie Shoniker in the VSU Theatre and Dance Area office at (229) 253-2914 or gejohnson@valdosta.edu before noon on Wednesday, Nov. 14.