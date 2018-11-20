//VSU Celebrates Lighting of the Palms Nov. 27

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University hosts its annual Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, on the West Hall Front Lawn. The public is invited to attend this special occasion and to bring their friends and family.

Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of the university, invites everyone in the Valdosta and Lowndes County area to attend this magical event featuring a musical performance by the VSU Spotlighters, pictures with Santa Blaze, sweets and treats, and activities for all ages.

Greek Life encourages attendees to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County Inc.

PHOTO: A scene from the 2017 Holiday Celebration and Lighting of the Palms.