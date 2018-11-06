//VLPRA Presents Free Movie in the Park this Friday

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Bring the entire family out for a free Movie in the Park! The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is presenting VLPRA’s Movies in the Park on Friday, November 9th. The animated hit “SING” will play on VLPRA’s 20-foot-wide inflatable screen. The movie begins at sundown (around 5:45 PM) at Saunders Park located at 1151 River Street in Valdosta.

There is no fee to enjoy the film and no registration necessary. VLPRA asks that spectators bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Picnics are welcome and there will be light concessions (cash only). All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The next movie is presented in collaboration Valdosta Main Street to show “Arthur Christmas” on Friday, December 7th in downtown Valdosta. The movie will play on Valley Street behind the Lowndes County Courthouse.

What: Movie in the Park- “SING”

Who: The public is invited to attend

When: Friday, November 9th at 5:45 PM

Where: Saunders Park (1151 River Street in Valdosta)

How much: FREE