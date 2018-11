Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Several Veterans Day events are scheduled for Monday, November 12.

Westside Elementary School – 2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 8:30 AM. The parade will be held at the track (weather permitting).

Pine Grove Elementary and Pine Grove Middle School – combined Veteran’s Day Program 8:45 – 9:45 am, at Pine Grove Middle School.

Lowndes High School – Veteran’s Day Program – 10:00-11:00 am – Martin Stadium.

Pine Grove Elementary School – Career Day from 8:30- 10:30 am.