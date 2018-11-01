EventsNovember 1, 2018 Lunch and Learn: Tree ID for Beginners Share with friendsVALDOSTA – Join the Valdosta Tree Commission for a free Tree ID for Beginners Workshop on November 14. Participants MUST call (229) 259-3530 to reserve a spot. TAGS: Tree ID for Beginners Workshopvaldosta tree commission Related posts Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade Brings Cheer…VLPRA Offers Free Movie Night…VSU Planetarium Presents “In 1938:…Tallahassee Museum Zoobilee Ticket GiveawayVSU Talks Tech, Impact On…Get Your Costumes Ready for…Read for the Record on…VSU Hosts Science Saturday Oct.…VSU Theatre and Dance Presents…VSU’s Political Science Dept Presents…