//Girls Are Pearls to Host Pumpkin Spice Fall Festival

VALDOSTA – The J.L. Newbern Middle School Girls Are Pearls (GAP) organization is working very hard this year to make a meaningful impact on their school and community. The organization consists of young ladies in grades sixth through eighth, which have been selected based on their academics, behavior, and exceptional qualities.

GAP will host Pumpkin Spice Fall Festival on Saturday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Newbern Middle School. The Fall Festival will provide fun to the community and surrounding counties. Any donations of prizes, food and drinks are appreciated greatly!