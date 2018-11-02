//Fall Into Fashion 2018: Part 2

In the perfect world, athletic wear would take us from the gym to run errands to even dinner with friends.

Thanks to Luxus Active Wear, we can all have the perfect world! With black leather athletic pants that can also be paired with heels and a sweater, to v-neck workout tops to clever graphic tanks, to the most comfortable compression leggings we have ever seen…Luxus Active Wear on Northside Drive is your one-stop-shop for all Athletic Wear!

Models: Meredith Proctor, Sarah Sable, Mary Leigh Moseley and Savannah Rai Pannell