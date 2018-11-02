//Fall Into Fashion 2018: Part 2

It is time to shop for sweaters and boots! With the hot summer days giving way to cool fall weather, Valdosta Today will show you the latest autumn trends. Read on to get the latest on this fall’s fashion trends, outfit ideas and where to shop local!
In the perfect world, athletic wear would take us from the gym to run errands to even dinner with friends.
Thanks to Luxus Active Wear, we can all have the perfect world! With black leather athletic pants that can also be paired with heels and a sweater, to v-neck workout tops to clever graphic tanks, to the most comfortable compression leggings we have ever seen…Luxus Active Wear on Northside Drive is your one-stop-shop for all Athletic Wear!
Fab’rik can make sure you are the most stylish this fall “Between the Hedges”!
Rompers, pullover sweaters, and jumpsuits will have all eyes on you as you cheer on your GA Bulldogs in Athens!
Black will always be in style!
…and Fab’rik has the must-have accessories and layering cardigans and jackets to mix and match your wardrobe! We love this black off the shoulder dress with amazing statement jewelry, and you just cannot go wrong with leopard this Fall.
Keeping it casual and chic is Fab’rik’s specialty this Fall!
We love lightweight tops paired with jeans, like this beautiful Coral with stunning statement jewelry. The grey and black stripe sweater is the softest item of clothing you will have this season! And, finally, how can you go wrong with a hat? It is the perfect accessory to every outfit!
Two must-wear colors for Fall 2018 are Hunter Green and Burgundy!
Shop Becca has you covered with Maxi dresses to wear long or short, and oversized sweaters to pair with your favorite leggings or jeans. Shope Becca is currently offering 10% off to anyone who mentions this post on Valdosta Today post!