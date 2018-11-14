//Downtown Valdosta Unveils 26th Edition Christmas Ornament

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Main Street office has released its 26th edition in the series of the Downtown Valdosta Christmas ornaments. These local collectibles celebrate historic downtown landmarks and make wonderful holiday gifts.

The royal blue ornament was designed by the Main Street staff and features the A.S. Pendleton Company building, which was built circa 1897and is located at 109 S. Ashley Street. The building now houses Coleman Talley, LLP.

The 2018 ornaments cost $10 each, and ornaments from 2013-2017 may be purchased for the same amount. Ornaments from years 2001-2012 may also be purchased for $6 each, while supplies last.

Ornaments in the Downtown Valdosta Christmas Ornament Series include:

Exchange Bank Building (2017)

Strand-Alamo Theatre (2016)

Smith Drug and Seed Company Building (2015)

Cranford Building (2014)

25th Anniversary of The ‘Dosta Playhouse (2013)

The Roberts Building (2012)

Historic Liberty Theater (2011)

Valdosta Sesquicentennial/City Hall (2010)

Converse Building (2009)

Wisenbaker Building (2008)

City Market (2007)

First Presbyterian Church (2006)

King’s Grill (2005)

McKey Building (2004)

First Baptist Church (2003)

First United Methodist Church (2002)

Ashley House (2001)

St. Paul A.M.E. (2000-sold out)

Converse-Dalton-Ferrell House (1999-sold out)

Chamber of Commerce (1998-sold out)

Lowndes County Historical Museum (1997-sold out)

C.C. Varnadoe (1996-sold out)

Lowndes County Courthouse (1995-sold out)

Valdosta City Hall (1994-sold out)

Dosta Playhouse (1993-sold out)

Citizens may purchase these local collectibles at the Main Street office, located on the first floor of the Valdosta City Hall Annex, at 300 N. Lee Street. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. For more information, call 229-259-3577.