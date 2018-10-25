//VSU Talks Tech, Impact On Accounting Profession

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration and Department of Accounting will present Limitless Possibilities: Technology and Tomorrow’s Profession at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, in the Health Sciences and Business Administration Building Auditorium.

Kimberly N. Ellison-Taylor, certified public accountant and chartered global management account, will discuss artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, and other technologies that are creating limitless possibilities for the accounting profession. She will share the many opportunities for accounting and finance professionals to harness the power of emerging technologies to go beyond the scope of today and create even more value for the clients and businesses they serve.

Ellison-Taylor is the global accounting strategy director for the financial and professional services industries at Oracle America, where she provides insight to help drive innovation in cloud solutions and enterprise technology. She previously served as the global practice team leader for the company’s health and human services industry practice. She has held leadership positions at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Motorola, KPMG, and other major companies and organizations.

Ellison-Taylor was featured on Accounting Today’s list of 100 Most Influential People in Accounting in 2016 and 2017 and CPA Practice Advisor’s Most Powerful Women in Accounting in 2016 and 2017. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, an accounting certificate from the Community College of Baltimore County, a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University, and a Master of Science in information technology and chief information officer certificate from Carnegie Mellon University.

Ellison-Taylor has a lengthy history of volunteering for the accounting profession. She is immediate past chairwoman of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants Board of Directors and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Board of Directors and past chairwoman of the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants. She is a member of the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business Advisory Board.

Limitless Possibilities: Technology and Tomorrow’s Profession is free of charge and open to all faculty, staff, students, alumni, retirees, and friends of VSU.

The Health Sciences and Business Administration Building is located on VSU’s Rea and Lillian Steele North Campus, at the intersection of Pendleton Drive and North Patterson Street.