//VSU Planetarium Presents “In 1938: The War of the Worlds”

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Planetarium will present In 1938: The War of the Worlds at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1. This presentation is free of charge and open to the public.

VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences provided the following synopsis: “In 1898 British author H.G. Wells published a novel titled ‘The War of the Worlds.’ One of the earliest stories to describe conflict with extraterrestrials, it detailed an invasion of England by a race of malevolent Martians. On Halloween night, 40 years later, actor and producer Orson Welles turned the story into a radio play. Millions of Americans believed the invasion to be real, and terror seized the nation.”

In 1938: The War of the Worlds will begin with a brief tour of the wonders of the autumn sky — the Pleiades star cluster, the double star Albireo, the Andromeda galaxy, and most significantly, the planet Mars, which now blazes in the southern sky.

Seating for each of the three presentations is limited to 47 guests. Free admission tickets will be distributed beginning at 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the VSU Planetarium.

The VSU Observatory will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting, allowing guests the opportunity to view the stars and planets.

Located on the third floor of Nevins Hall, the VSU Planetarium features a Digitarium Kappa digital projector, which can reproduce the night sky as seen from anywhere on Earth or from the surface of any object in the solar system, at any time in history, past or future.

Limited parking will be available in front of Nevins Hall and across Patterson Street.

Planetarium public outreach shows are appropriate for children over the age of 4 and adults.

Contact VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, and Geosciences at (229) 333-5752 for more information.