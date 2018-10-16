//VSU Invites Community to Homecoming Festivities Oct. 20

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Blazer Nation friends across South Georgia and North Florida are invited to join Valdosta State University students, faculty, staff, retirees, and alumni in celebrating Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 20.

PARADE

Themed “Blazers Rewind to the ’90s,” Saturday’s Homecoming festivities kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. around VSU’s main campus — from the Oak Street parking lot to Georgia Avenue to Patterson Street to Brookwood Drive to the Oak Street parking lot.

This much-anticipated annual tradition is the perfect opportunity to say hello to Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president; catch a glimpse of Blaze; enjoy the sounds of the Blazin’ Brigade; share some Blazer team spirit with the football team, cheerleaders, and Red Hots; meet the Homecoming court; and check out the creative floats created by some of the university’s student organizations, as well as administrative and academic offices and departments.

TAILGATING

Homecoming festivities continue from noon to 3 p.m. with the alumni tailgate party in the Blazer Booster parking lot on the Williams Street side of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Alumni and friends are encouraged to bring their favorite tailgate gear. The VSU Alumni Association will give away free swag and a chance to win a tailgate basket full of VSU gear. Food trucks will be set up throughout the area for pre-game concessions.

BLAZER WALK

VSU football fans have an opportunity to come face to face with their favorite athletes, coaches, and more during Blazer Walk at 1:30 p.m. The route begins at the main tailgating area along Brookwood Drive, near the University Center, and travels through the Blazer Booster parking lot to the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium entrance on Williams Street.

FOOTBALL GAME

The Blazers play the North Greenville University Crusaders at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Admission is $18 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission seating. VSU has won seven football games in a row, scoring 50 or more points during six of those games.