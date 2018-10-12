//Van for Veterans Fundraiser Mon Oct 15 in Hahira

Share with friends













HAHIRA – The Hahira Huddle House is hosting a fundraising for the Van for Veterans on Monday October 15 from 5-9 p.m.

The money raised will go towards purchase a new van to replace the road-weary van that for years has been taking Veterans from the Valdosta Community Outpatient Clinic to their appointments in Lake City, Florida Veterans Hospital.

The government stopped paying for veterans travel several years ago and many veterans do not have the finances to drive themselves to their appointments. They depend on vans donated by the community for transportation.

The Valdosta van is driven by volunteer drivers and provides rides five days a week, serving around 150 veterans per month.

Join them for dinner on Monday, October 15. There are no extra charges for your meal. Huddle House donates a very generous portion of the proceeds of the evening to support the Van for Veterans.

The Community Veterans Engagement Board is located at 307 W. Lawson Street, Hahira, GA.