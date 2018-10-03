//Valdosta Symphony Guild to Have Gala Ball and Auction

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Symphony Guild is happy to announce that the Gala Ball and Auction to benefit the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and its Youth Programs will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the Valdosta Country Club.

This year the theme is “Rhapsody in Blue.”

The painting featured in the Save the Date image is by Annette Crosby, and is titled “Timeless Dream”. It will be auctioned off the evening of the Ball and if anyone would like to see it ahead of time, it is hanging up at Artists on Ashley Street.

The Ed Barr Band will provide the music for the evening and the Valdosta Country Club will serve an elegant meal. Proceeds of the Ball and Auction will benefit the following youth and collegiate programs of The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra: The Youth Concert Series, Tunes for Tots, The South Georgia String Project, High School Honors Program, VSO Student Scholarships, VSO Concerto Competition, Music Student Enrichment Grants, Complimentary Tickets for Music Majors Program, VSO Graduate Performance Assistantships. Questions please contact Mala Vallotton mvallotton@bellsouth.net