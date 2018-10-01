//Thomas the Tank Engine™ to Visit Cordele on October 19, 20, 21 and 27 & 28

Share with friends













CORDELE – All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him for a day of big adventures and even bigger memories at Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018. Children everywhere can spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Historic SAM Shortline Railroad depot at Georgia Veterans State Park the last two weekends of October. Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018 is presented by Mattel.

This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, and more. The tour, now in its 23rd year, will make 42 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2018.

WHO: Thomas the Tank Engine

WHAT:

A 25-minute (approximate) ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine

A Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

Controller of the Railway A Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities

featuring a variety of activities A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.

booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion. Thomas & Friends-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, and more

Storytelling, video viewing and live music

WHEN: OCTOBER 19, 20, 21 and 27 & 28, 2018

TIME: Gates open at 9 AM each day, First Train Departs at 10 AM

WHERE: Georgia Veterans State Park — SAM Shortline Depot

2459 U.S. Hwy. 280 West

Cordele, Georgia 31015

Located 9 miles west of I-75 (Exit 101)

Tickets for Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2018 are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free 866-468-7630, or by visiting www.ticketweb.com/dowt. Ticket prices are $22 plus tax for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).

For more information and directions, contact the Historic SAM Shortline Railroad at 877-GA-RAILS or visit www.samshortline.com.

For more information about the wonderful world of Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.