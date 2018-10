Share with friends













HAHIRA – Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation on October 3 between 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Daylight Donuts & Deli in Hahira, and 6-8 p.m. that evening at the Huddle House in Hahira.

There will be no agenda, no speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in Hahira.

For more information, contact Lt. Shannon Kingston at skingston@hahira.gov.