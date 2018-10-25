//Get Your Costumes Ready for Tubaween at VSU

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present a hair-raising Tubaween at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28, in Whitehead Auditorium. The concert is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.

Dr. Charles Goodman, a lecturer in VSU’s Department of Music, said that his 16-member Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble has a rather creepy, kooky performance planned for the university’s fourth annual Tubaween. There will be costumes, and audience members are encouraged to dress the part as well.

“This is my first Tubaween,” said Goodman, who joined the VSU faculty at the start of the Fall 2018 semester. “I’m really looking forward to sharing such a wide variety of music for tuba and euphonium. So frequently we end up stuck in the classical music mold, but this program also includes film music, rock, and pop. It gives everyone at the low end of the musical spectrum the chance to wear a lot of different hats.”

While Tubaween’s full musical lineup is under wraps, Goodman did share a glimpse of what audience members will enjoy, including “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” by Paul Dukas, as featured in Disney’s “Fantasia”; “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen; Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville Overture,” which most folks know from Looney Tunes; the theme song from “Game of Thrones” by Ramin Djawadi; “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen; and “Four Horseman of the A-polka-lypse by Josh Cutchin, a cheerfully insane medley of apocalyptic tunes in polka style.

“I’m excited to continue this VSU tradition and share this fun program with everyone,” Goodman added. “It’s going to be an entertaining show.”

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive.