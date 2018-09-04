//Tips to Keep Your Gut Healthy

There are certain habits that can negatively impact how your stomach functions, thus, causing other issues to occur.

Not only does improper treatment of the stomach lead to discomfort, but it also influences other medical conditions to worsen, such as diabetes, arthritis, and even eczema.

There are easy ways to improve and manage gut health so that you can be on your way to a healthier lifestyle and relief from gut problems. Diet The food you consume is very crucial to the health of your stomach. Eating an excess of fried and/or processed foods alters the way the digestive system works and encourages harmful bacteria to grow and thrive in the intestine. Also, a diet low in fiber can also contribute to issues. It is important to introduce as many fresh foods into your daily diet as possible. Furthermore, foods high in fiber, like whole grains, beans, fruits, and vegetables, should be added, as well.



Water Intake

Many people do not get the recommended amount of water they should have each day, and it’s to their detriment. Sufficient water intake, which is great for your overall health, improves digestion and regulates waste removal. If it is difficult to drink the recommended 8 glasses of water per day, try adding mint or cucumber for a refreshing flavor.



Exercise

How active you are has a direct impact on how healthy your gut is. Exercise promotes proper digestive function and should be incorporated into your daily routine. Simple activities, like walking, increase blood flow to all parts of the body, making them work more efficiently.



Eat Slowly

Did you know that your chewing speed can also affect your digestive health? When you chew too quickly, you tend to over-eat, making it more difficult for your body to properly break down your food. When you chew slowly, you are also able to recognize when you’ve had enough food, and you should never eat until the point where you are stuffed. Stay Stress-Free Everyone is always very busy and managing stress is easier said than done. However, it is important that stress is controlled as much as possible. High levels of stress can lead to constipation and digestive issues which can then lead to discomfort. If all else fails, take deep breaths and count to 10 to ease a stressful situation. The health of the gut has greater impacts than we realize.