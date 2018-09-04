//Tips to Keep Your Gut Healthy

Though often ignored, the way you treat your stomach plays a major role in your overall health.
There are easy ways to improve and manage gut health so that you can be on your way to a healthier lifestyle and relief from gut problems.
Diet
The food you consume is very crucial to the health of your stomach. Eating an excess of fried and/or processed foods alters the way the digestive system works and encourages harmful bacteria to grow and thrive in the intestine. Also, a diet low in fiber can also contribute to issues. It is important to introduce as many fresh foods into your daily diet as possible. Furthermore, foods high in fiber, like whole grains, beans, fruits, and vegetables, should be added, as well.
Did you know that your chewing speed can also affect your digestive health? When you chew too quickly, you tend to over-eat, making it more difficult for your body to properly break down your food. When you chew slowly, you are also able to recognize when you’ve had enough food, and you should never eat until the point where you are stuffed.
Stay Stress-Free
Everyone is always very busy and managing stress is easier said than done. However, it is important that stress is controlled as much as possible. High levels of stress can lead to constipation and digestive issues which can then lead to discomfort. If all else fails, take deep breaths and count to 10 to ease a stressful situation.
The health of the gut has greater impacts than we realize.