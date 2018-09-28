//Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to Host Safe Trick-or-Treat Fall Festival

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Sheriff Ashley Paulk and the Lowndes County Sheriff‘s Office staff are hosting the Safe Trick or Treat Fall Festival.

This family friendly event provides games, raffles with prizes, lots of food and plenty of candy from various first responder agencies. This year’s event will be on Saturday, October 27 between 3:00 and 8:00 at the Civic Center on East Hill Avenue.

There is a $1 per person admission fee and the proceeds from this years event will be donated to the Southside Recreation Center.

If you are interested in participating as a food vendor or have questions, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900. A vendor fee will be required.