SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (Sept. 13, 2018) –Little to no experience operating a handgun? A rifle? A shotgun? We have a great opportunity for you with the “Give It a Shot” shooting courses, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

These classes are open to men and women age 12 years old and up, and will focus on those with little to no experience in operating a firearm or bow (depending upon the course). Upon completion, participants will understand, and can demonstrate, how to safely handle, operate, maintain and store these items.

Registration is required and class space is limited! Classes occurring in the next month include:

Clybel Shooting Range: Rifle Class-Sept. 17, 2018

Big Lazer Shooting Range: Pistol Class–Sept. 21, 2018

Cedar Creek Shooting Range: Rifle Class-Sept. 25, 2018

Mike Commander Shooting Range: Pistol-Oct. 15, 2018

Big Lazer Creek Shooting Range: Rifle-Oct. 19, 2018

Cedar Creek Shooting Range: Rifle-Oct. 30, 2018

Visit https://georgiawildlife.com/give-it-a-shot for a full class listing and links to registration. If you do not currently have a “Customer Account” at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia, you will need to create one prior to registering for the class.

For more information about Georgia shooting ranges, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/locations/ranges.