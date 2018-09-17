//Cairo Golfer Wins GAGP Blitz

Share with friends













CAIRO – Millard Mccord of Cairo posted a plus 12 to take first place in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Blitz held at Tired Creek GC. Mccord had birdies on hole 2 a 404 yard par 4 and number 1 hdcp hole and number 8 a 522 yard par 5 to post 19 points and a 2 point lead over Jim Ellis and Tommy Mcnair of Cairo posting 17 points after nine holes. On the back nine Mccord and Ellis and posted 13 points with Mccord posting a birdie on hole 15 353 yard par 4. Mcnair posted the low round with a 77 and 32 points for a plus 4 while Mccord posted a 80 and 32 points for his plus 12. Robert Millberg posted a plus 9 finishing 2nd followed by Jim Ellis plus 8 and winning the Michelob Ultra closest to the pin on hole 4 144 yards. and taking third. Billy Walden posted a 79 and plus 7 finishing 4th and a skin on hole 3 a 397 yard par 4. 5th place went to Jerome Martin with plus 5 followed by Tommy Mcnair 6th place plus 4 and 2 skins, birdie on hole 4 144 yard par 3 and a par on hole 6 146 par 3. Sonny Marshall and Louie Chastain 7th place with plus 3 and a Marshall posting birdie on hole 12 a 378 par 4. 8 th place went to current point leader David Beals plus 1 and Jeff Freedman taking 9th place for final payout.

Stonebridge GC in Albany, Ga. Will be the host course on Wednesday October 17 open to senior male amateur golfers 50-59- 60-69 and 70-up. Entry Fee is $12.00 plus golf/cart. Deadline to enter is October 10, 2018.

STANDINGS

David Beals Thomasville 80 pts, Matt Granger Savannah 75 pts Jack Coffey Valdosta 69 pts Billy Walden Cairo 67 pts Jim Ellis Cairo 57 pts Jerome Martin Cairo 52 pts Ted Lynch Cairo 50 pts John Ungar Valdosta 49 pts, Jeff Freedman Thomasville 45 pts, Robert Millberg Thomasville 41 pts, Mike Harpe Valdosta 37 pts Milliard Mccord 31 pts Tommy Mcnair 18 pts, Louie Chastin Cairo 17 pts, Sonny Marshall Cairo 12 pts Jeff Stewart Valdosta 10 pts.

UPCOMING EVENTS

GEORGIA AMATEUR GOLF PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE WEEK OF SEPT 24, 2018

Tuesday September 25, Senior 2-man Bestball with HDCP Kinderlou Forest GC E/F $30.00 per team. Golf/Cart $35.00 100% of field payout

Wednesday September 26 Par 3 Challenge (4) E/F $15.00 Golf/Cart $26.00 Circle Stone CC

Thursday September 27 Seniors 2-Man Bestball (Scratch) E/F $30.00 per team Golf/Cart $35.00 100% of field payout. Kinderlou Forest

Friday September 28 Super Skins Game Male Amateur Golfers 21 years old or older. Tee-Assignments by age. E/F $15.00 Golf/Cart Seniors $27.00 Non-Seniors $30.00 Francis Lake GC

Deadline for all events September 22, 2018. Players must contact, or text GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com for entry forms. Entry-Forms and Entry-Fee must be received by September 22

Charity Fundraisers

Benefitting Breast Cancer Awareness, 2nd Harvest of South Georgia, Toys For Tots

October 5 Georgia Veterans GC Cordele GA.

October 6 Country Oaks GC Thomasville Ga.

Format for both events: Individual Skins Game. Entry-Fee $80.00 per event.

Deadline to enter for both events September 22, 2018

October 12 Southern Hills GC Hawkinsville Ga

October 13 Francis Lake GC Lake Park Ga.

Format for both events Individual Skins Game. Entry-Fee $80.00

Deadline for both events September 29, 2018

Entry-Forms available at host courses or contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com

Hole Sponsors are available to Local Businesses, or individuals interested in being a sponsor for $100.00. Please contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com