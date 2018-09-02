//2nd Annual End of Summer Luau to be Held at Drexel Park

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Second Annual End of Summer Luau will be held at Drexel Park on September 15 beginning at 5 p.m. to raise money for various charities.

The free event will benefit The Haven, Greater Valdosta United Way, Veterans First Light, Works for Good Mentoring Camp and Living Bridges Ministry.

The mission of the luau is to raise awareness about various charitable organizations and encourage people to get more involved.

Free games, including corn hole, yard games and relay games will be available for everyone and space for vendors are full already except for non-food vendors – which are still available for $50 until September 15 on a first-come-first-serve basis.\

Those looking for information should visit the Greater Valdosta United Way Facebook page.