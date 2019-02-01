//Site Tracks UFO Sightings in Georgia

Share with friends













The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has an enormous directory/catalog of UFO sightings.

The comprehensive website, NUFORC.com, describes itself as:

The web’s most comprehensive and up to date UFO information source

Provided by America’s foremost UFO Reporting Agency

In continuous operation since 1974

NUFORC states it is “dedicated to the Collection and Dissemination of Objective UFO Data and tracks UFO sightings in nationally, but also by state.

So far, there have been nine reports in Georgia for 2019. See http://www.nuforc.org/webreports/ndxlga.html.

The site allows for filing reports and reading descriptions of each sighting by the witness.