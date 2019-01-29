//Name a Cockroach After Your Ex for Valentine’s Day

Share with friends













SOURCE: HCC (Hemsley Conservation Centre)

Who hasn’t had their heart broken?

Want to vent a little by getting petty? Here’s a clever new way to do it.

Name a cockroach after them.

Hemsley Conservation Centre’s (HCC) new “name a cockroach” program was announced on its website, launched just in time for Valentine’s Day.

HCC wrote on its website: “For those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day.”

Participants will also get a certificate, but worry not — the cockroaches’ new names won’t appear on it, as the UK zoo doesn’t want to “fuel a fire”.

The names of the insects will instead appear on HCC’s “roach board” at its cockroach enclosure.

To name your cockroach will cost you a mere $2, and proceeds will go towards HCC’s projects, according its website and Facebook post.

For those who are interested in participating in this campaign, you can simply add the “Name A Cockroach” option to your cart on HCC’s website, https://www.hemsleyconservationcentre.com/valentinescockroach?fbclid=IwAR1VWqLxGap3T_Srb4OoA1b0BC3pt-tLN4klQRQ-oa3zBED5bX48VnV_qkk.

HCC opened in August 2015, offering visitors the chance to see some of the world’s most endangered and least understood species. “We work as part of a large network of zoos, safari parks and wildlife centres around the world to ensure the survival of the species we care for,” HCC’s website states. “We strongly believe that getting people closer to wildlife in a safe, fun, yet educational manner is the best way to inspire people about wild animals, their habitats and their conservation.We’re also expanding and looking forward to welcoming a range of new animals and species to the centre in the coming months as well as brand new visitor facilities.”