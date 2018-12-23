//France, Florida Work to Preserve Shipwreck

Share with friends













TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Associated Press reported that France and Florida have signed a “declaration of intent” to preserve, protect and research a 16th century shipwreck off the state’s coast.

Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner and Consul General of France in Miami Clement Leclerc announced the agreement Friday, December 21, to protect what remains of La Trinite.

La Trinite sank off the coast of Cape Canaveral during a 1565 hurricane and was the flagship of a fleet captained by Jean Ribault. The ship was part of a conflict with Spain as the nations colonized Florida.

In 2016, items from the ship were discovered by a marine salve company which led to a court battle over rights. A judge ruled the items were the property of France.

The agreement calls for the items recovered to be put on public display in Florida