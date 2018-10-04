//Toys “R” Us Might be Resurrected

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Remember when Toys “R” Us died earlier this year? Yeah, it’s already back. There’s food in my fridge that outlasted the Toys “R” Us retirement.

Some of the investors who own a big piece of Toys “R” Us are planning to keep all of the assets after all, instead of selling them off. And they want to reboot as a new chain, called Geoffrey’s Toy Box. Geoffrey was the Toys “R” Us giraffe mascot.

Instead of buying huge stores, though, they’re going to start with pop-up shops this holiday season . . . and then, one day down the road, they could bring back full-on Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores.

SOURCE: USA Today