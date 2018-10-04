//Million Buck Bottle of Whisky

SOURCE: CBS

SCOTLAND – The most expensive bottle of whisky was just sold in an auction in Edinburgh, Scotland. The 60-year-old bottle of Macallan Valerio Adami fetched a world-record price of $1.1 million at a Bonhams’ whisky sale Wednesday, October 3, 2018, by a UK-based whisky connoisseur.

Distilled in 1926 and bottled in 1986, the bottle was designed by artist Valerio Adami as an extremely limited edition. The bottle is one of a dozen in the world, though it is unknown ho many remain. Two have been lost – one in a Japanese earthquake in 2011, another to a drinker.

“The Macallan 1926 60-year-old has been described as the Holy Grail of whisky,” Bonhams whisky specialist Martin Green said in a release. “Its exceptional rarity and quality puts it in a league of its own, and the world’s most serious whisky collectors will wait patiently for many years for a bottle to come onto the market.”

Last May, another bottle of Macallan was sold by an auction house in Hong Kong for $1,057,442.37, the previous record for a bottle of Scotch.