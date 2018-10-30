//Halloween & Costume Association Wants to Change Date of Holiday

Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV

PHILADELPHIA – A group has started an online petition to change the date of Halloween nationwide. They were shooting for 10,000 signatures but have managed 33,000.

The Halloween & Costume Association wants to move Halloween to the last Saturday of October to eliminate the holiday from falling on a school night.

The petition, “Join the Saturday Halloween Movement,” cites darkness as its main safety concern and believes starting the celebration earlier in the day could keep kids safer.

According to the petition, 82 percent of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume, 63 percent of children don’t carry a flashlight while they trick-or-treat, 65 percent of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children, and 70 percent of parents don’t accompany their children during trick-or-treating.