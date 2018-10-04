//Cheerleader Tries Bribing Kids for Homecoming Queen Votes Using Pot Brownies

HARTFORD, MI – A high school cheerleader in Michigan tried to bribe kids to vote for her for homecoming queen a few weeks ago . . . by passing out pot brownies. But the cops found out, and now she could possibly face felony charges for distributing the brownies in a drug-free zone.

The Homecoming Queen hopeful was ratted out by an anonymous tipster to the principal, who then called the cops.

Authorities say the girl passed out a dozen brownies, and they managed to confiscate three of them . . . which they sent to the state lab for testing.

No charges have been filed yet, but the girl could be facing a serious charges for distributing the brownies in a drug-free zone.

Also, it looks like they crowned a homecoming queen this past weekend, and we don’t know if it was the pot brownies girl. But since the school says she’s out of town on a, quote, “family emergency,” we’re guessing it’s not.