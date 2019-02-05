//Give Adults a Break Provides Care, and More

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Vickie Bush has a mission.

She has just started a new business, Give Adults a Break, and is determined to grow it for all the right reasons.

“My mother had dementia years ago which developed very fast and my siblings and I took turns taking care of her,” she reflected. “She was bounced back and forth between us. I’d give anything to go back and do it over again. I’d embrace every moment of it. Who do I have to talk to like I did her now? Since then this has been in my heart and mind and God just continues to open doors for me. I know it is the right thing to do.”

Today, Bush is dedicated to provide daycare for the elderly and those suffering from behavioral health issues, both residents and those in nursing facilities.

“It’s hard,” Bush said. “Sometimes caregivers need a break and that’s what we are providing. Instead of just being there and watching them, we try to stimulate them. They can learn how to replant a plant, we even provide pet therapy. Sometimes petting an animal can be so therapeutic. We want to engage them, we don’t want them to feel like they’re not important. We are missing out on so much wisdom when we neglect the older members of our community.”

Bush got her business license last Friday and got her first client on Sunday.

The mission statement for Give Adults a Break is to give caregivers relief from their daily lives for a couple of hours, to provide care for their clients and loved ones in a stress-free environment.

“We promise to be their support link in their time of need,” Bush said. “To deliver our services in a high-quality, caring, and efficient manner. They should never feel like they’re a burden.”

What sets Bush’s business apart from others is that rather than just providing a sitter, they will be providing stimulation. This includes a variety of services, including horticulture, massage therapy, painting canvases and ceramics, adult coloring books, going shopping with the caregiver, and even haircuts and braiding (for an additional and minimal cost).

“I want to try to stay away from TV watching as much as possible,” Bush added. “It is so important that their minds stay active, and they are open to touch. Everyone loves to be touched and sometimes the elderly don’t get that kind of attention. Our first client this past Sunday received a hand massage and she loved it. I took my daughter and let her experience it. We can run errands, and prefer to take customer out because fresh air does wonders for people. “

Give Adults a Break’s first client gets a hand massage this past Sunday

Give Adults a Break can provide much-needed help when you are burnt out and desperately need a break from care-giving, have a health crisis of your own and need to time attend a doctor’s appointment, need a date night with spouse or family, or manage your time with regular scheduled breaks to give you and your family a chance to recharge.

“It’s important to find a balance,” Bush, originally from New Orleans, said. “When you can’t find extra time, we are there to fill in.”

Bush, whose infectious spirit lights up whatever space she enters, is currently working in the healthcare industry and is working on her Masters in healthcare administration.

“When people come to me and ask me questions, I want to be able to answer in all areas,” Bush said with palpable passion. “I want to be able to educate you on how you can better serve our clients.”

Bush, who has five children between the ages of 17 and 30, is currently employing three and is paying for their CPR training, looking towards eventually obtaining grants as she evolves her business.

“I’m determined to make 2019 my year, my legacy,” Bush said. “I want to be able to know the community can say I contributed.”

Currently the price is 20 per hour, with a two-hour minimum, with two activities included. “We will discuss with them what activities they prefer,” Bush said.

For more information or to schedule a time, you can contact Vickie Bush at 229-292-0021 or email giveadultabreak@yahoo.com.

Give Adults a Break mailing address is:

3338 Country Club Road (P.O. Box 319), Valdosta, GA 31605













