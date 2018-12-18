//Hester & Morris Orthodontics Celebrating 30 Years

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – With a long-standing presence in the community for 30 years, Hester and Morris Orthodontics have established a reputation for creating beautiful smiles and making it fun.

Dr. Wayne Hester and Dr. Greg Morris, along with their team, pride themselves in their work, knowing it’s more than “just braces.”

During their three decades, a lot has changed. Just like the way technology continues to progress, the strides in orthodontics have grown by leaps and bounds.

Thirty years ago, braces were typically larger and more cumbersome in the mouth, with bands that were fitted around many of the back teeth. Headgear was also an often recommended part of correcting bite issues. Today’s treatments offer many options for types of braces and invisible aligners, all achieving the result of a beautiful smile.

Today, most braces are smaller in size and move more easily on the wires, creating a more effective and timely treatment. With Invisalign removable aligners, you can even have an option to get that beautiful smile without ever even having braces on your teeth.

Another advancement in orthodontics has been time efficiency. Where in the past, a patient may have had to visit the orthodontist up to 3-4 times in the process to get ready to apply the braces, today our office offers same day braces.

The use of digital X-rays and photos has replaced the old ways of impressions and additional consults. Hester and Morris Orthodontics continues to stay up to date with the latest advances in innovative treatment, by offering scanning technology.

Use of iTero scanners provide patients with a better and more comfortable experience over the yucky impressions of years ago, and can even show patients the outcome of their Invisalign treatment.Orthodontics has evolved over the last 30 years to be more patient-minded. At H&M, we always strive to put people first. We are constantly looking for ways to help benefit our patients, not just with excellent treatment but with the overall patient experience.

The addition of our school pick-up service 14 years ago, has revolutionized how we are able to accommodate children’s busy schedules and working parents, and our work with Community Partners in Education is how we are able to care for and support our patients while investing in our community.

Appointment text reminders and office amenities are other additions that have made the orthodontic process better for our patients and families. While braces used to be something that was considered undesirable, today having braces is something many teens are asking for!H&M helps their patients achieve a greater sense of self confidence. The desire to see patients “Live Life Smiling” goes beyond great patient care, but also into many areas of the community. And one of the most rewarding areas that the team gives back is through being a Community Partner in Education. As partners with both local school systems, as well as with schools in surrounding counties, Hester and Morris Orthodontics passionately invest their time and resources into seeing students succeed. From providing trips to lunch in the Ortho-Taxi to reward middle school students, to presenting to classrooms of 5th graders at Career Day, Hester and Morris Orthodontics actively support schools all year long. They donate thousands of dollars worth of T-shirts, lanyards, pencils, prizes and other student incentives during the year, and also sponsor a SMILE Award for Leadership to recognize one outstanding student from each Hahira, Lowndes, and Pine Grove Middle Schools.

Even helping behind the scenes in quieter ways, they have assisted in making sure science classrooms had latex gloves for needed activities and purchased a rocking chair for one classroom to help soothe those students who have additional needs.

Drs. Hester and Morris were honored to be named the “CPIE of the Year, Small Business” for 2015, 2016, & 2017, and are proud that in their small way they are making a positive impact on the future leaders of our community – and that’s something to smile about!Dr. Hester launched the practice in 1988, originally located on Woodrow Wilson Drive. The practice expanded twice in the early 1990’s, and has been in its current location on Oak Street Ext. since 1999.

Dr. Morris, who worked with Dr. Hester previously, joined the practice in 2009 and a partnership was formed. Hester and Morris Orthodontics has a second location in Waycross, GA. The practice has grown exponentially over the past 30 years, with about 1400 patients currently in active treatment.