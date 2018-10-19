//Five Must-Haves for a Great Career Page

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – We previously discussed that a great career page is a must have if you want to attract excellent talent to your organization. This week we’ll cover what you’ve got to have on your career site to make it great.

Invitation from the Boss

Leaders of large organizations can get out of touch pretty quickly and appear unapproachable to staff and candidates alike. To beat this, put a video at the top of your career page from the big boss letting all the applicants know how excited he/she is that they are considering your organization as a place to build their career. Tell all about how your organization values their people and helps them create better lives for themselves and their families. You do all of that, right?

Testimonials from Real Employees

Have a few of your A+ players record videos telling candidates why they chose your organization and why they plan to build their careers with you.

Remember, videos are way better than text. If you want to really step it up a notch, have your testimonial givers provide their contact information and invite potential candidates to reach out to them to get the real scoop on your workplace. Be sure to include testimonials from new hires and veterans.

You’ll be hiring at all levels and need to appeal to applicants with differing levels of experience. Deloitte Netherlands does a great job of this with their “job ambassadors.”

Highlight Your Culture

Culture fit should count for at least 50% of your interview process. Think about the last few people you had to fire. Was it a skills issue or a character issue? Culture matters and screening out bad fits starts with your career page. Check out how Zappos puts culture at the forefront of their hiring process while partnering with jobvite.com to manage their hiring process.

Make it Mobile

The great majority of job searches are begun on mobile devices. This will be the case for more and more job seekers. Make sure your career page is mobile friendly and that getting started in your interview process can be accomplished on a mobile device.

Keep in Touch

Make sure interested candidates can give you their contact information so they can be the first to know when another exciting career opportunity opens up. Don’t lose great people who can’t find a fit on their first interaction with your company.

Lastly, make sure you have a bulletproof system for follow up. Every candidate deserves the respect and attention that you’d give your top recruits. They might be that top recruit someday and how you treat them is certainly an indication of how you treat all your employees. You will improve or hinder your employee brand with how you care for every recruit!

Is this a lot of work? Yes. But attracting and hiring great people is the only way to build a great organization. Put in the work and the dividends will pay off for years to come.