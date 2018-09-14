//Why You Must Have a Great Career Site

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Sixty-four percent of candidates consider career sites their most valuable resource when researching new opportunities according to the Talent Board’s Candidate Experience Research Study.

Studies also show that career sites drive more hires than any other source.

If we sell anything online or if we market online, we spend massive amounts of time and energy making sure the “customer experience” is perfect.

But when it comes to the “careers/employment” pages of our websites we simply list the jobs and a link to whatever application engine we use. Plenty of employers do not even have career or job pages on their websites. Despite knowing that attracting great talent is one of their top business challenges.

Here are a few more reasons to build a great career site for your organization.

Great People are Looking for Great Workplaces – Most people in the HR/People/Recruiting roles are overwhelmed with the number of applicants while the managers who need the people are frustrated by the lack of quality.

To deal with the resume overwhelm we have created systems to organize, filter and respond to applicants. But, we have also taken the life, spirit and culture of our workplaces out of our career sites.

The people you want to hire have many opportunities and will be using your website and your career page to determine if you are a worthy candidate of their application. I know that sounds crazy, but why do you think it is so hard to find great people? Everybody wants them!

Your career page is your opportunity to sell your workplace. Take advantage of it.

Filter Out the People Who Will Not Fit – You a great opportunity to attract the right people and repel the wrong ones by displaying the culture and atmosphere of your workplace on your career page. The people who want to apply to Patagonia are probably not going to be a great fit at IBM (at least the IBM of old).

Make sure that your potential applicants can tell if your workplace will be a great fit for them. You will save them and your team a lot of wasted time and energy.

How? You can put information about your core values and vision on the page. Post videos about your culture and how you work. Let people filter themselves out or confirm they would be a great fit all with you or your staff lifting a finger. Talk about a return on investment!

Search & Control – List your job openings on your career site using keywords that will drive traffic. This will drive interested applicants directly to your website.

Once they are on your site you can sell them on why working at your place is so great. You also control the listing. On job search sites you are paying for placement and your listings will expire. On your site, you control the entire experience.

If your customers come to your place of work you are meticulous about the experience they will have when they walk in the door. If you are selling on the web you do the same for web pages. Your career page should be the online living room of your company. You want candidates to hang out, learn more and explore the opportunities you have. Use your career page to make sure their experience is fantastic.

Next week we’ll look at some of the best career sites and how you can make yours the talent magnet it deserves to be!