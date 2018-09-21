//The Fowlers Are Going to India!

Share with friends













By Curt Fowler

Want to come with us? What if I told you the trip was 100% safe and very affordable? It is.

I have never been on an overseas mission trip and I really want to go on one. But, we have four young kids and I want to do it with them.

Why do I want to go on an overseas mission trip? I have many reasons. Helping the less fortunate and doing God’s work are on the top of the list, but couldn’t we do that in the United States? The biggest reason I want do an overseas mission trip is perspective.

Perspective for my kids and for me and Jill. It is easy to lose sight of how blessed we are in the United States. Even the poorest among us have a higher standard of living than most of the people living in third world countries.

Seeing how blessed we are gives us what I call perspective. Webster’s defines perspective as the interrelation in which a subject or its parts are mentally viewed; a point of view.

I see perspective as working to see the world through the eyes of someone else. Walking a mile in someone else’s shoes.

We need perspective in every aspect of life. Perspective helps us relate to others, to build trust and relationships. We need perspective to relate to our children. We need perspective to relate to our spouses, our customers and the people we lead. It is too easy to get caught up in our own little world and not understand the world through the eyes of those around us.

As a very blessed person in the United States, my perspective can get focused on silly stuff. Like the condition of my aging 4Runner, or anything that causes me to want what someone else has instead of enjoying the blessings that I have. When our perspective turns to praise for our blessings, we want to bless others.

My hope is this trip to India will be a perspective adjustment for me and my family. How are we going to pull off a trip to India with four young kids? We are not physically going on a mission trip to India. We are going virtually! And you can join us, for free.

We homeschool our two oldest children and one of the curriculums we use is from a company called Sonlight. Sonlight is sponsoring this virtual mission trip and they are matching all funds raised. It is free to participate, but there will be opportunities to contribute to the mission.

This is a four-week virtual mission trip that you can follow along with virtually. When you sign up, Sonlight will send you a free mission adventure pack mission kit that includes all the information you need and even a virtual reality headset you so can watch the videos in 3D!

The mission trip starts October 1st and lasts for four weeks. You can watch the videos and participate at your own pace. We are excited to do the trip as the videos come out each week.

We hope you will come join us! Go to https://missionindia.org/experience-india/ to learn more.

Have a business topic you’d like me to cover? Send suggestions to cfowler [at] valuesdrivenresults.com or use our contact form by clicking here (http://valuesdrivenresults.com/work-with-us/)

Curt Fowler is President of Fowler & Company (http://valuesdrivenresults.com/) and Director at Fowler, Holley, Rambo & Stalvey (http://valdostacpa.com/) . He is dedicated to helping leaders create and achieve a compelling vision for their organization. He is a syndicated business writer, keynote speaker and has an MBA in Strategy and Entrepreneurship from the Kellogg School. He is also a CPA and a pretty good guy as defined by his wife and four children.