//Local Couple Opens Valdosta’s Newest Restaurant

Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – This weekend, Valdosta’s newest restaurant opens its doors, much to the excitement of the community. Jack’s Chophouse, a locally owned steakhouse, opens Saturday on North Valdosta Road and will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and for lunch on Sundays.

“The response from locals in the area has been amazing,” said owner Keith Sirmans. “After working in the restaurant business for more than 20 years, I am excited to open a restaurant of my own. Jack’s Chophouse will be the area’s premiere steakhouse, serving hand cut high quality steaks, fresh seafood and handcrafted cocktails.”

Keith and his wife Ashley have been working hard for months preparing the restaurant, creating recipes for their extensive menu of appetizers, soups, salads, steaks, entrees and desserts and hiring approximately 30 local hosts, bartenders, servers and cooks. More than 1,600 people have been commenting and following the restaurant’s progress on Facebook, anxiously anticipating the opening.

The menu features hand cut steaks like filet mignon, New York strip and ribeye, fresh seafood like lump crab cake and shrimp and grits and delicious specialties like pimento fritters and spinach and brie salad. The full bar has a large selection of bourbon and handcrafted cocktails like the Blue Danube, Strawberry Fields and the Hey Y’all Martini with boiled peanuts.

Jack’s Chophouse opens Saturday at 5:00 PM for dinner. The restaurant will be taking reservations for parties of 6 or more only. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website JacksChophouse.com.